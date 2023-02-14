Eight-Year-Old Sydney Boy Found Dead At Fiji Resort

An 8-year-old boy from Sydney tragically passed away at a popular luxury resort in Fiji, where he and his family had been holidaying last week.

Cairo Winitana, who is of New Zealand citizenship but residing in Australia, was found unconscious by another guest in the gardens of Club Wyndham Denarau Island on Thursday.

Fiji police suspect he may have been electrocuted.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“On the 9th of February, a staff nurse from the Nadi Hospital rang and reported the death of an eight-year-old child at the Nadi Hospital,” a Fijian police spokeswoman said.

“The child was found motionless near a flower garden at a hotel. Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted. However, the post-mortem will have to confirm that.”

In a tribute posted to Facebook on Monday, Cairo's mother, Amber De Thierry shared: "I loved you my son from the moment I found out I was carrying you and will love you forever more my beautiful beautiful blue eyes."

Commenting on the boy’s passing, a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson described it as a “tragic accident,” but could not comment on the cause of death.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young life and offer our sincerest condolences to the family,” the spokesperson said.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and we’re cooperating with police and local authorities.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.