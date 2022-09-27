EFTPOS Goes Down At Perth Royal Show

Perth Royal Show attendees were forced to wait for over an hour to pay for their dagwood dogs and show bags after EFTPOS machines went down on Monday.

Several show-goers were forced to leave without their show bags with some revealing they had to wait for over an hour as organisers restored EFTPOS services.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A Perth Royal Show spokesperson said that organisers were working to find the source of the issue before gates opened again on Tuesday.

“There was a telecommunication issue on Monday,” he said.

“The crowd size led to the telecommunications capacity being pushed at the Showground,” he said.

“We have mitigated the situation by providing hot spots around the ground for operators and vendors. We are working on resolving the issue to return to normal by Tuesday.”

The show will remain open until October 1 and is set up at the Claremont Showground from 10AM until 9PM daily.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.