Edwardstown Shooter On The Run After Suburban Attack

A shooter remains on the run after fatally wounding a man found in Edwardstown on Sunday night, who died later that night in hospital.

The 41-year-old was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre around 9pm after police and paramedics were called to Dunorland Road.

The man sadly died a short time after being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Martin McEachern said the death is being treated as homicide, suggesting the incident was not a random act.

"We suspect it's probably someone known to the victim, I can't go into details as to why we believe that, that's our suspicion at the moment," he said.

"Those inquiries are well and truly underway as we speak in relation to associates and people that are known to the deceased."

SA police seized a white Toyota Camry in a nearby street, believed to have belonged to the victim.

"It is unusual for Adelaide for someone to be shot in a suburban street on a Sunday evening, and it's certainly of great concern to us and to the community," he said.

"[It's] something we want to get on top of quickly and identify the offenders."

The detective said the deceased was known to the force.

Anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in Dunorlan Road, Edwardstown last night or who has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

