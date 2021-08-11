Eddie Betts Makes Emotional Plea For Education Around Racism

An emotional Eddie Betts joined Fox Footy's AFL 360 on Tuesday night, discussing the racial issues still prevalent in society following the Taylor Walker racism ban.

Adelaide's Walker was handed a six-match ban and penalty of $20,000 for racist comments made to North Adelaide indigenous star Robbie Young at a SANFL match.

The remark was reported by an Adelaide official, and the verdict was handed down by the AFL.

Betts, the former Adelaide and current Carlton forward stood tall on as hosts Gerard Whateley and Jason Dunstall tried to make sense of another racial vilification issue, this time the problem came from within the competition.

“It just keeps happening. I’m sick of it – I’m sick of fighting," Betts said.

The Carlton icon gave a sincere plea to all Australians who remain ignorant surrounding the social issue.

“I said to a lot of the Indigenous boys that it’s getting to me. It really is.

“I’ve been dealing with this my whole life. My mother has, my father has and it’s tiring,” he said.

Betts addressed the relationship between him and Walker, backing him to educate himself on the impact of racial vilification.

"Taylor Walker is going on his journey at the moment. I know the kind of person Taylor is and he will hold to his word.

"He'll do this with 110 per cent — it just hurts."

