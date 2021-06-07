Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Courteney Cox And Elton John For MORE Friends Goodness!
Love this!
We love this! Ed Sheeran just cannot get enough of Friends at the moment and after two previous videos with star of the show Courteney Cox, they've given us a third!
This time, we see it starring Elton John and Brandi Carlile and they belt out his iconic song 'Tiny Dancer' with a spin on the lyrics, just for Lisa Kudrow.
We love this!
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!