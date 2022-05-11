Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Aussie Budgerah For New Remix

Ed Sheeran has dropped a new remix of his hit '2Step' with talented Aussie performer Budjerah and the result is EPIC!

The song has been given a refreshing remix and we're in love with it all over again!

Ed is teaming-up with an array of artists from across the globe for special remix versions of the song, tapping into his love of collaboration.

Budjerah commented: “I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last Year ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featuring on the Australian remix of Ed’s track 2Step and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting!!”

This new remix drops ahead of Ed heading down under on his + - = ÷ x stadium tour and we cannot WAIT! Get all of your tour dates and ticketing here.

Get your hands on 2Step ft. Budjerah here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!