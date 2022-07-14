Ed Sheeran's Daughter's Name Has Been Announced And It's Out Of This World

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry welcomed their second child, a baby girl, back in May and at the time didn't share her name... until now!

Ed's bub apparently has a unique name just like her big sister Lyra Antarctica... Jupiter Seaborn!

The name Jupiter is primarily a gender-neutral name of Latin origin that means Father Zeus. Jupiter is a god in Roman mythology who presides over the heavens and light.

Such a cool name!

Ed will be touching down in Aus in Feb for his tour and we cannot wait to see him live and up close!

