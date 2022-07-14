Ed Sheeran's Daughter's Name Has Been Announced And It's Out Of This World

LOVE

Article heading image for Ed Sheeran's Daughter's Name Has Been Announced And It's Out Of This World

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry welcomed their second child, a baby girl, back in May and at the time didn't share her name... until now!

Ed's bub apparently has a unique name just like her big sister Lyra Antarctica... Jupiter Seaborn!

The name Jupiter is primarily a gender-neutral name of Latin origin that means Father Zeus. Jupiter is a god in Roman mythology who presides over the heavens and light.

Such a cool name!

Ed will be touching down in Aus in Feb for his tour and we cannot wait to see him live and up close!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

14 July 2022

Ed Sheeran
Listen Live!
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs