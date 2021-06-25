Ed Sheeran Reveals Which AFL Team He Wants To Sponsor

Article heading image for Ed Sheeran Reveals Which AFL Team He Wants To Sponsor

Ed Sheeran came crashing back into our lives with his new track 'Bad Habits' but he also seems to have picked up one or two GOOD habits lately.

One of them is his love for AFL. The singer revealed in his chat with Ash London, there is one team he's got his eyes on sponsoring...

We're ok with that, are you ok with that?

Get your hands on 'Bad Habits' here.

