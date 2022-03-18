Ed Sheeran Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment A PHOTOGRAPHER Told Him Shane Warne Had Died

It's been a tough twelve months for Ed Sheeran, with the death of his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, another friend passing in February and then the death of Shane Warne.

When catching up with Carrie and Tommy, Ed revealed the heartbreaking moment he stepped out of a stressful day in court and was told that Shane had died...

While it is incredibly sad that we've lost Shane, there is some good news when it comes to Ed and that's the announcement of his Australian Tour in 2023.

Ed will be heading down under on his + - = ÷ x tour and we cannot wait!

All of your dates and ticketing details are below:

Friday 17 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 24 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 02 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Tuesday 07 March 2023

Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Sunday 12 March 2023

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

