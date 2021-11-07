Ed Sheeran Recovers From COVID To Belt Out His New Tracks Live On SNL

Ed Sheeran has overcome his COVID diagnosis from just a few weeks ago to make his appearance on Saturday Night Live in the US.

Ed took to the stage to give us an incredible performance of his new track 'Overpass Graffiti'.

He also gave us a little rendition of another track from his new album, his chart-topper 'Shivers'.

We have everything crossed that Ed will announce an Aussie tour soon!

