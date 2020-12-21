Ed Sheeran Pops Out Of Dad Land To Drop A New Song

Mr Ed Sheeran may have only just become a Dad for the first time, but he's managed to find a spare couple of minutes to deliver us a new song.

Ed popped out of 'Dad land' as he put it to give us his future hit 'Afterglow'.

Ed says this isn't a single off his next album, just a song he loved... which Ed, we do.

You can get your hands on 'Afterglow' here.