Ed Sheeran Pops Out Of Dad Land To Drop A New Song
Wow!
Mr Ed Sheeran may have only just become a Dad for the first time, but he's managed to find a spare couple of minutes to deliver us a new song.
Ed popped out of 'Dad land' as he put it to give us his future hit 'Afterglow'.
Ed says this isn't a single off his next album, just a song he loved... which Ed, we do.
You can get your hands on 'Afterglow' here.
