Ed Sheeran Is Teasing A New Song With Taylor Swift

It's the news we've been waiting for - Ed Sheeran has confirmed he and Taylor Swift are about to drop a new song!

Ed revealed the news in an interview on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards today.

He told LAD Bible that the song will come out this Friday.

The tune is rumoured to be a remix of The Joker and the Queen.

We can't wait to hear it!

This will be Ed and Taylor's fourth collaboration, after Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Run.

Here's Ed performing The Joker and the Queen on his own at the BRITs in London: