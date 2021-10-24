Ed Sheeran Has Tested Positive For Covid Days Before The Release Of His New Album

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram to announce the diagnosis, writing, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x"

It's bad timing for Ed, who is set to launch his new album = on Friday.

The star will now have to do performances and interviews from home while he recovers.

Among his commitments, Ed was set to perform on Saturday Night Live on November 6.

Wishing Ed a speedy recovery!

