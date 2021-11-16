Ed Sheeran Goes PANTSLESS To Promote Xmas Song With Elton John

We love us some cheeky Ed Sheeran and it seems as though the singer is very close to giving us that as he promotes his new Christmas song with Elton John!

Ed has appeared sans pants in a pic on his social media pages - literally in nothing but a red velvet Christmas dress!

Elton is perched next to Ed on the piano (wearing Gucci of course), no doubt ready to belt out some Christmassy goodness.

No news on what the song is called or when it will drop, other than 'soon' according to the post.

We're here for it - Mariah Carey must be shaking somewhere, Ed's coming for her crown!

