Ed Sheeran Drops Magical New Song 'Celestial'

Our favourite singer Ed Sheeran has dropped a brand new song and collaboration called 'Celestial'. While Ed has worked with many names like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem and more, this time his new song is with an animated friend.

Pikachu!

In the video, we see Ed on a wild adventure, switching between real life and an animated one with his Pokemon mates!

Check out the video below!

Get your hands on 'Celestial' here.

30 September 2022

