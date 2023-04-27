Ed Sheeran Denies Copying Martin Gaye Song In Plagiarism Case

Ed Sheeran has appeared in a New York City court over allegations his song "Thinking Out Loud" copied Martin Gaye’s song "Let’s Get In On".

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2017 by the heirs of Gaye’s co-writer on "Let’s Get It On", Ed Townsend, allege Sheeran and his co-writer, Amy Wadge copied a four-chord sequence and its rhythm.

Sheeran testified that if he had in fact copied the rhythm, he would have been an “idiot” to get on stage and perform the song.

Sheeran asked if he could give some context to his lyrics, the request denied by lawyer Keisha Rice, who said if she wanted context, she would have asked for it.

Ms Rice then went on to question the singer about video footage from a concert where he performed a compilation of "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let’s Get It On", which he defended by saying he would sometimes mix songs together of his and others with similar chords.

"I feel like you don't want me to answer because you know that what I'm going to say is actually going to make quite a lot of sense," Sheeran said.

“Most pop songs can fit over most pop songs … You could go from "Let it Be" to "No Woman, No Cry" and switch back,” Sheeran said, referring to songs by the Beatles and Bob Marley.

“If I had done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be a quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.”

Sheeran faces three different lawsuits brought forward by different parts of Townsend’s estate – with two more currently on hold.

The hearing will continue and is expected to last a week.

A seven-member jury will then determine if Sheeran is liable for copyright infringement, and if guilty, will then enter the second phase of the trial to determine how much he owes.

