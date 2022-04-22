Ed Sheeran Debuts New Video Filmed In Ukraine Before Devastating Attacks

Ed Sheeran has debuted the music video for his latest release called '2step' and has revealed it was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before the recent devastating attacks.

A message from Ed at the start of the video reveals stories about his time there, the people he met and that he would be donating the royalties from the Youtube video to relief in the war-torn country.

What an amazing man he is.

We say watch it as many times as you can so we can help out with that donation!

