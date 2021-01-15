Ed Sheeran Debut's His DJ Remix Of Passenger's New Song

Mr Ed Sheeran has been a staple in our musical playlist as a performer, he recently became a Dad and is now adding the title of DJ and Producer to his long list of achievements!

Passenger debuted his new song 'Sword From The Stone' from his album 'Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted' and celebrated it with a special version of the opening track, produced by Ed himself!

The song is a delicious buttery tune with a cheeky low key dance beat that kicks in partway through...

Written during lockdown, ‘Sword from the Stone’ is instantly relatable as Passenger struggles with feelings of loneliness during these isolating times and reflects on a past love. The song juxtaposes simple conversation in the verses with an outpour of raw emotion in the chorus.

We're obsessed!

You can get your hands on the song here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!