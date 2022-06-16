Ed Sheeran Announces MORE Shows And Tickets For His Aussie Tour!

He's set to make his way down under but not before giving us Aussie's a little gift... in the form of announcing more shows and more tickets for Ed Sheeran's Aussie tour!

Due to popular demand, a new show has been added in Brisbane PLUS extra tickets for Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth!

The additional Brissie show will be on Sunday, Feb 19 and the tickets are on sale now.

Get all the details you need here.

