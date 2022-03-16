Ed Sheeran Announces His Aussie Tour!
We can't wait!!
This news has absolutely made our day... Mr Ed Sheeran has announced he is returning to Australia on his + - = ÷ x tour in 2023!
It will be Ed’s first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw Ed smash the record of the highest-selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.
Ed’s 2023 tour will see him performing at our most iconic stadiums in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Fans will be treated to an array of tracks off his latest album ‘=’ plus hits from across his career.
We cannot WAIT!
All of your dates and ticketing details are below:
Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
