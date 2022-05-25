Ed Sheeran Announces He’s Dropping FOUR New Songs This Friday!

If you thought your life needed a little more Ed Sheeran right now, well, you're about to get it!

Ed has announced he's set to drop FOUR new songs this Friday in a video posted to his social media pages.

Two of the songs are from the film 'Yesterday' that Ed featured in plus two more on a repackaged album from his tour edition. We cannot wait!

Ed recently welcomed his second daughter with his wife Cherry, we're wondering if this new music release could also give us the name of his daughter on one of the songs perhaps?

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!