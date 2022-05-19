Ed Sheeran Announces He's A Dad For The Second Time!

After what has been a tumultuous year for Ed Sheeran already with a dramatic court case, and the deaths of close friends Shane Warne and Tom Parker, the singer has given us some amazing news.

His wife Cherry has given birth to a baby girl!

The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps and we had no idea until Ed posted the below ADORABLE pic to his social media pages, revealing they are now a family of four!

While the singer hasn't revealed a name yet, we're sure it will be as beautiful as his first daughter Lyra Antarctica's!

