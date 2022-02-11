Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift's New Music Video Is The Sequel We Didn't Know We Needed

The Joker and the Queen is here!

Article heading image for Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift's New Music Video Is The Sequel We Didn't Know We Needed

The music video for Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's The Joker and the Queen has arrived!

This remix is the fourth collaboration for the singers and close friends. 

The video is a continuation of the storyline from their earlier release, Everything Has Changed. The original 2013 video featured two lookalike kids heading to school together - with Ed and Taylor later revealed to be their parents. 

The Joker and the Queen video features the same actors, who are now all grown up.  

Take a look here: 

Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran
