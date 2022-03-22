Ed Sheeran Adds Even More Shows To His Aussie Tour

It's no lie that Ed Sheeran’s love of Australia is legendary and its categorically true that the feeling is mutual, with tens of thousands of fans snapping up the entire pre-sale allocation in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

So being the legend he is, Ed has added three additional new shows on Sheeran’s 2023 national + - = ÷ x Tour.

The new dates are:

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD



Saturday 25 February 2023 – Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW



Friday 3 March 2023 – Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Tickets for ALL concert dates and in ALL price categories will be available in the general public on-sale tomorrow: Wednesday 23 March.

Each city goes on sale at staggered times – see frontiertouring.com/edsheeran for details.

These three new shows will take the Ed's AU/NZ tour run to 10 shows in total.

The + - = ÷ x Tour will be Ed’s first concert series down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour.

2023 will see Ed performing ‘in the round’ in some of the most iconic stadiums, with incredible cutting-edge production never seen before on our shores.

We absolutely cannot WAIT!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!