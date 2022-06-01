Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall Have Welcomed A Baby Girl To Their Family!

We love the name!

Article heading image for Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall Have Welcomed A Baby Girl To Their Family!

This morning on the Hit Network, Ed phoned in to tell us that he & wife Tiff have welcomed their daughter!

He also shared her beautiful name with us, Vada Kavalee! 

We found out the reason behind her name and how tough Tiff was during the birth and how many times she pressed the pain relief button!

Missed the chat? Here's what Ed told us about the incredible birth of baby Vada: 

Amber Lowther

1 June 2022

