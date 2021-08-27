Echuca Aged Care Worker Tests Positive As Regional Cluster Grows

As Victoria announced 79 new locally acquired cases of COVID on Friday, one case linked to regional outbreak has raised concern for the town of Echuca.

An Echuca aged care worker returned a positive result, after attending local businesses within both the border town and Kyabram.

All residents at the Aged Wharparilla Lodge in Echuca will be tested following the potential risk.

Echuca Regional Health chief executive Nick Bush said the staff member resides in Kyabram and is fully vaccinated.

"It is a positive that they haven't been at work since Friday," said Mr Bush.

"Staff at the facility are being supported by the Victorian Department of Health and the Commonwealth Department of Health to provide full level support to the lodge.

"Thy are working through the processes to ensure residents are cared for and the virus spread is minimised."

Outside Shepparton, the Echuca case is the only case in regional Victoria from this current outbreak.

Victorian COVID commander Jerone Wemar said there's a likelihood the Shepparton cluster of 67 cases will grow in the coming days.

