Tasmanians now have easier access to the mental health support they need. Primary Health Tasmania has offered new phone and online support services.

According to recent reports, health analyst Martin Goddard said Tasmania’s health system is one of the worst in the country with a “lack of staff, beds and government funding”.

Mental Health Support:

As part of the federal government’s $2.3 billion budget for mental health and suicide prevention, MindStep is now offering 1/1 assessments, coaching and follow ups for each patient.

The MindStep telephone and online service runs over several months and are accessible from anywhere in the state.

