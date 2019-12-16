EastWest Airlines Have Just Made An Impressive Announcement

EastWest airlines are in the spirit of giving this Christmas, gifting the Griffith community free flights for the first month of 2020.

The only catch is, you have to be under the age of 12 to redeem this generous offer! Parents, if you're planning on flying from Griffith to Melbourne, you can purchase one adult ticket and receive a ticket for your child completely FREE of charge.

With an enticing promotion like this on offer, the seats are VERY likely to sell out quick so you will need to check with the airline before purchasing your tickets.

If you are planning to visit Melbourne this Christmas, follow the link through to the Facebook for more info, or call 1300 350 616 for further enquiries!

