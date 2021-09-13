Dylan Alcott Becomes The FIRST EVER Male 'Golden Slam' Champion

There’s no stopping Dylan Alcott!

As if taking Gold at Tokyo 2020 and winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon wasn’t enough, Melbourne’s most beloved tennis player has just destroyed the opposition at the US Open, securing himself the elusive Golden Slam.

“I can't believe I just won the Golden Slam,” Alcott said after defeating Niels Vink, “I used to hate myself so much, I hated my disability, I didn’t even want to be here any more.”

“Now I've become the only male ever in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam which is pretty cool.”

In a grandiose (and exceedingly Aussie) display, Alcott was spotted downing a beer out of his US Open trophy, putting the empty vessel on his head and prompting a celebratory roar from the audience.

