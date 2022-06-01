Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Fan Who Took A Cut-Out Of Him To Their Formal

Let’s be honest, who WOULDN’T love to take The Rock to their formal?!

A high schooler named Mel has found a creative way to do just that, and has earned the respect of both Dwayne Johnson and the internet in the process.

The 18-year-old student took a life-size cardboard cut-out of The Fast and The Furious star to her prom last month, sharing a picture of her and the two-dimensional hunk to her personal Instagram page.

As if that wasn’t #iconic enough in its own right, The Rock thanked Mel for the ‘best prom date ever’ before sharing the photo to his own page.

“It was absolutely my honour,” the star captioned the pic.

“Great to meet your family and friends too! P.S I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!”

Johnson will be returning to the silver screen later this year, when Black Adam comes to cinemas on October 21st.

