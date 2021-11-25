Dutton Confirms Chinese Spy Ship Spent Time On Australian Waters

The Federal Government revealed a Chinese Spy Ship spent multiple weeks monitoring parts of Australia's Coast in August and September.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed the surveillance ship did not break any laws during the time spent on Australian waters.

Dutton said navy crews will extensively monitor communication over this period, given the notoriety of China's military forces.

"They will be involved in intelligence collection, signals collection. They will be looking to survey different attributes and have that general presence."

"China has in its fleet 355 ships and submarines, that goes to 460 within the next nine years or so. It's a concerning time."

The military ship cruised past areas of the East Coast, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said a close eye was kept on the vessel.

"We do closely monitor any vessel, it's apart of our routine border protection matters. But of course, we are very conscious of very vessels that are in or approaching our waters."

Reports the ship transited through the Torres Strait Islands, attempting to collect electronic intelligence.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison commented on the situation, expressing Australia's efforts to disarm any threats.

"We will stand up to those who seek to change who we are and interfere with our country." Morrison explained.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.