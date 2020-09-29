Dust Off Your Skates, There's A Retro Seaside Roller Skate Event Happening

As restrictions continue to ease in the fabulous state of South Australia, we can begin to get back to fun events including this one!

The Bay City Rolling is a new roller-skating event coming to Glenelg just in time for the October school holidays.

Bay City Rolling promises to be a fun (and affordable) experience for all ages, with three weekends of roller-disco fun in the evenings starting this week until the 12th October.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and a family pass is available. There is multiple day time sessions which are 45mins each from 9:30am until 9:45pm every day.

There is also a Roller Disco event on Fridays and Saturdays which is $20per person and comes with the promise of late-night antics.

The event is located in Moseley Square under an opened marquee so you can strap yourself into those old school skates and enjoy the best of the view!

There is a maximum number of 150 skaters per session so, make sure you get your tickets early.

We have a feeling these bad boys will be hot property these school holidays so grab your tickets here.

