Dust Off Your Best Festival Outfit! Coachella 2023 Dates Have Been Released!

Keen to frolic around the Californian desert while listening to some of your favourite music acts?! SAME!

The dates for Coachella 2023 have been announced, with Frank Ocean set to headline the festival.

The festival announced Coachella will take place in 2023 over weekends April 14-16 and April 21-23.

If you're hoping to make your way over to the USA for Coachella, you'll be thrilled to know you can now register for access before tickets are released to the public this week.

This year, Harry Styles gave fans an epic show by bringing out the one and only Shania Twain on stage!

The pair then performed her iconic hits 'Man, I Feel Like A Woman' and 'You're Still The One' with Harry revealing Shania was a massive influence on him growing up saying, “This lady taught me to sing...she also told me that men are trash.”

Big Brother's Farmer Dave Chats About His Strong Connection With Reggie Bird

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!