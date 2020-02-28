Welcoming all in the heart of Dickson’s food hub is a cosy local hang out with a trendy twist - Ducks Nuts Bar & Grill.

From flavoursome share plates to hearty main meals and classic pub feeds, this Dickson icon has a playful menu that accommodates for all.

The girls can catch up on the latest, over a few share plates and cocktails.

Nibbling on succulent tuna tortillas with mango salsa, pickled onion, avocado and creamy mayo. A surprisingly delicious combination that’ll have you going back for more.

Not to mention their thick cut Halloumi chips straight from a cheese lovers dreams, and their renowned Crispy smoked chicken wings with barbeque sauce.

And what’s a girl’s night without some singalongs? Never fear, live music is here! Playing all the classics every Friday and Saturday night.

The boys are set with all their favourite sporting matches live on the big screens, even outside in the newly renovated beer garden.

All whilst having a cheeky punt and washing down one of the 16 local and international tap beers.

And if you’re feeling a pub classic, for Ducks sake try the Chicken Breast Schnitzel with potato salad.

A summery twist on the Schnitty ‘n’ Chips favourite, with delicious vinegary potato salad – A great alternative if you’re after a lighter version of the classic.

Even for those lunching on a budget, you can’t go past Ducks Nuts’ lunch specials starting from just $10 every day with a menu that varies from week to week.

Overall, Ducks Nuts’ refreshing selection of small plates, memorable burgers and classics with a twist show this place really is more than just a pub.

And with Happy Hour from 4 to 6pm every day, it’s the perfect place to catch up with mates after work and see where the night takes you.

- Alicia Macfarlane-Barrow