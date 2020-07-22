Dua Lipa Just Dropped A Sneak Peek At Her New Collab With J Balvin

The world is obsessed with the one and only Dua Lipa and now we've got some BRAND NEW music coming from our fave disco dropping songstress.

Dua posted a sneak peek at her collab with Latin superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny, called 'One Day'.

The video for the song will be released this Friday Aus time and will star Spanish actress Ursula Corberó.

Cannot WAIT!

