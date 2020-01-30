Dua Lipa Drops New Dance Floor Banger ‘Physical’

She's set to arrive in Australia for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras next month, but ahead of her arrival Dua Lipa has dropped the follow up single to her track 'Don't Start Now'.

'Physical' is a super catchy 'Stranger Things' inspired track with more synth than you can poke a stick at.

Dua also announced her next album will be titled 'Future Nostalgia' and will drop on April 3rd.

When it comes to the video for 'Physical', the teaser trailer promises flashes of colour and a very sultry looking Ms. Lipa.

