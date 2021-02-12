Dua Lipa Drops Her First Hit For 2021

Dua Lipa is back in our lives with a new version of her hit album 'Future Nostalgia' buuuut with a few new tracks!

As part of 'Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)', Dua has dropped the track 'We're Good' AND it comes along with a music video too!

In the clip we see Dua and her unlikely love story with a lobster waiting to see where fate takes him as... dinner.

Grab your copy of the album here.

