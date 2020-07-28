Dua Lipa Announces New Collab with Madonna!

It's happened. After much speculation and a few casual mentions from Camp Dua Lipa, the singer has confirmed she's set to team up with her idol and all-round icon, Madonna.

Dua took to her Twitter page to make the announcement, revealing that Madonna will not only appear on a rework of the popular track 'Levitating' with Missy Elliot but that she was responsible for remixing it too!

The track will drop on August 14 and we cannot WAIT!

Madge has teamed up with quite a few big names over the course of her career and here are some of our faves!

