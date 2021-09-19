Dua Lipa Announces Her Aussie Tour!

Our kween Dua Lipa has announced she is on her way back down under for her 'Future Nostalgia Tour' in 2022.

She'll be touching down on Australian shores in November 2022!

The tour will commence at Brisbane’s BEC on November 5, followed by Qudos Bank Arena Sydney on November 8, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 11, Adelaide’s AEC Arena on November 14 and concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on November 16.

Dua sent a message to her fans; ‘I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party’.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 2pm (local time) Thursday September 23.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au

