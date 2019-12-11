Drought And Bushfires Drive Need For Charity This Christmas Season

'Tis the season for giving, and according to the Salvation Army the need is greater than ever with bushfires and drought adding to financial hardship across the country.

The Salvos' Christmas Appeal research, undertaken by Roy Morgan, revealed that 1 in 5 Aussies are worried about how they will pay for Christmas expenses, with over 45% reportedly experiencing social isolation, anxiety, depression and or fear of abuse during the Christmas period.

Salvation Army spokesperson Lauren Martin said the ongoing drought is having far-reaching impacts in many parts of Australia.

“We have a very generous country but the need is great this Christmas. We can all play a significant part in making things better for people experiencing hardship. We rely on the support of generous Australians in order to give hope where it’s needed most this festive season.” - Lauren Martin

The Salvation Army assists 300,000 Australians each year at Christmas time, distributing over a million toys and gifts and serving more than 100,000 meals. A donation of just $29 will enable them to put food on the table and presents under the tree for a family in need.

“More than ever, we need to get back to the true meaning of Christmas. The values of peace, joy and hope are what traditionally symbolises Christmas time and we need to remember to prioritise relationships. This can mean connecting with friends and family as well as your local community. It is so important at this time of the year to connect with each other.” - Lauren Martin

Lauren invited anyone who is struggling through the Christmas period to reach out, adding, "Please don't spend Christmas alone - come and spend it with us instead!"

Find ways to connect with the Salvation Army over Christmas at salvationarmy.org.au, or head to Griffith Central to donate at one of the Salvos' giving trees.

Miss the show? Catch up with Bronte and Sam...