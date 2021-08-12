Drop Into The Park Coomera For Your Chance To Win Big!

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Well, The Park Coomera definitely have you covered!

If you’re in the mood for a bit of friendly competition, The Park Coomera has a bunch of different games for you to play with your friends and family which will most definitely bring out your competitive side.

Grab a group of your favourite people and drop in for a quick game of ten pin bowling! Whether you fancy yourself a pro or a serial gutter baller, this game is great for people of all skill levels, all you need is a good attitude and a fun crew.

But if bowling’s not your sport, why not try your luck at minigolf? If you’re undecided, you can even nab yourself a minigolf and bowling combo for only $20 per person during the week ($25 per person on weekends). If entertaining the kids is your need, you'll love the kids Sundae Sesh from 2 - 4pm Sundays and kids eat free with the purchase of a regular pizza or salad! Check out the website for more information.

As if a full day of fun and games wasn’t enough to twist your arm, anyone who drops into The Park Coomera and orders food or drink from the Pizzeria and Bar menu between now and September 19th will go into the draw to win a Home Entertainment Prize Pack worth over $1000! Terms & conditions apply so make sure you check out the website first.

If the Home Entertainment Pack doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can also go in the draw to win a ‘Family Adrenaline Pack’ which includes four Go-Karting sessions at Kingston Park Raceway or ‘The Park Family Retreat’ which includes two games of bowling and a food and drinks package.

I mean, is there's really no better reason to treat yourself to a day of family friendly shenanigans!

Follow the link through to the website to find out how you can go into the draw to win!