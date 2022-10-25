Drone Grocery Delivery Service To Be Trialled On The Gold Coast

Northern Gold Coast suburbs are set to trial a new drone delivery service which will provide “store-to-door” grocery deliveries via drones.

Drone company Wing have teamed up with Coles to deliver groceries to customers from their Ormeau delivery site.

The company which is owned by Google had previously teamed up with a Coles in Canberra to deliver the same service.

The service will incorporate limitations into the service including a select range of 500 items under a specific size.

Initially the service will only be offered to a small range of suburbs including Ormeau, Ormeau Hills and Yatala.

While the trial will be limited to these suburbs, the company has plans to expand the service to other areas of the Gold Coast.

