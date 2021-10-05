Police are investigating after a car accident in the Tablelands on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Huntsbrook Creek Bridge along Gillies Range Road just before 6.30 am.

Driver flees scene after horrific car accident in the Tablelands

A car slammed into a concrete embankment in a single-vehicle car crash.

A woman was airlifted to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with chest injuries and the driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating the events in the lead-up to the crash and are trying to locate the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

