Drive Through Weddings Now Exist In Australia & It's Only $400

Honestly, what a time to be alive, we are literally in the midst of history being made right now.

And while many of us singletons are stuck at home in iso, alone until the foreseeable future, our marriage pals are also struggling, but fear no more.

We bring you none other than this Australian first, I Do Drive Through Wedding Service.

Yes, you read that right.

Just because you can't have a big fat wedding right now, doesn't mean you can't get married during a pandemic!

So, you can keep your distance and still say ‘I Do’ with just you, your lover, two mates and a Celebrant all for just $400 a pop.

All you gotta do is arrive at any location, get there however you want and get married!

Unfortunately, this drive-through company is currently only available in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide but maybe it'll become the new way to get hitched!

Because love still exists in iso, apparently.

Tune in below to hear more from the wedding organiser below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.