Drink Up Perth, There's A Gin-Tastic High Tea Coming

If there’s one undeniable fact in the world right now, it’s that we all deserve a G&T.

So, why not treat yourself (and the crew) to this gin high tea overlooking the beautiful Swan River.

The Reveley is set to host a Four Pillars Gin High Tea, over two sessions on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July starting from 2:30pm.

You'll be treated to delicious four-courses of mouth-watering high tea treats as well as four cocktails that will get you in the mood for kick on's by the time you finish at 5pm!

For bookings and more info, head here.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.