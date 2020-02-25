Drink Up Melbourne, There's Is A FIVE Day Cocktail Festival Underway

Attention all cocktail lovers out there! Melbourne is hosting a five-day booze filled event, when for the first time the Melbourne Cocktail Festival takes the city by storm. From Today until Sunday, there will be plenty of events and bars participating in the event, and our course, plenty of drinks to be had.

There are a few different options for tickets you can pick up, but the most extravagant of the passes, if you’re game enough, is the Bar Safari pass. For just $20, you’ll get access to 25 bars across the five days. You’ll still need to pay for each drink you pick up, but with your pass you’ll be able to access a unique cocktail from each of the bars and you can get it for up to 40% off as well. So there are plenty of opportunities to make it worth your while.

A couple of other perks of the Bar Safari is you’ll be getting a digital Cocktail Festival Book which will give you the recipes for each unique drink at the festival. For those excited to really get involved, the pass will get you in to the official closing party on the Sunday, and the chance at winning a home cocktail bar.

There are a stack of other events happening throughout the five days of the event, with something different happening on each day. Most of the events are centred around a specific type of alcohol, along with different masterclasses and even launch parties for new drinks, there’s something for everyone to go and check out.

For a full list of events happening across the Melbourne Cocktail Festival, or to get yourself a ticket, you can do that all here

