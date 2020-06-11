Winter might be just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you can't stay cosy in style!

Bar Uma in Perth's CBD is now slinging bottomless sweet and savoury snacks as well as free-flowing cocktails, sparkling and champagne all weekend long!

You can expect delicious delectables like garlic prawn crostini, smoked duck blinis, iconic spiced chicken sandwiches and pecan pie, jaffa baked cheesecake, coffee profiteroles, blueberry turnovers, scones and so much more!

So, you can get all of this with tea and coffee for just $49, or why not treat yourself to the $69 high tea which comes with Australian sparkling and cocktails, or go all out and get champagne and cocktails for $99.

Bookings are available on Saturdays and Sunday between 2pm and 4:30pm, but be warned we have a feeling you'll want to get in sooner rather than later.

But, if you're not quite ready to dine out just yet, you can always opt-in for take-away; honestly, who wouldn't want to snack and sip on delicious goodies in their trackies?

It's a win, win from us! For more info, click here.

