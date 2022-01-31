Drew Barrymore Shares Exceedingly Wholesome Story Of Meeting 15-Year-Old Tom Holland

Look, we understand we probably cover more Drew Barrymore news than anyone’s asking for, but can you really blame us?

Our Hollywood mum has shared a wholesome #throwback to the simpler times of 2011, posting a photo of her with a 15-year-old Tom Holland, five years before he donned the red-and-blue spandex.

Alongside the cute photo is an exceedingly wholesome caption which reads “I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie… I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person, as well as such an extraordinary talent!”

The movie Drew’s referring to is most likely The Impossible, in which Tom Holland starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in a breathtaking retelling of Thailand’s 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

Concluding her tribute to our favourite Spider-Man, Drew went on to say “there is nothing [he] can’t and won’t do” and that she’s “cheering [him] on”.

Man, can she adopt us?!

