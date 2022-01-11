Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic 'Scream' Opening Scene And Announces Cast Reunion

Ahead of the latest Scream movie!

Article heading image for Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic 'Scream' Opening Scene And Announces Cast Reunion

Pics: CBS / Dimension Films

DROP EVERYTHING; Scream 5 (we know it’s just called 'Scream', but for the sake of our sanity, just roll with it) is just two days away!

To commemorate the launch of the latest entry to the hit horror franchise, Drew Barrymore has recreated what is arguably the most iconic scene from the film.

Find out everything we know about the hotly-anticipated horror flick:

With all trailers and posters for the original movie indicating Drew was set to be the main star, audiences were shocked to see her character, Casey, killed off in the first fifteen minutes of the flick.

Now, 25 years later, Drew has recreated the scene on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, while announcing a Scream reunion.

Post

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette will be joining the star to talk about the OG Scream, before being joined by the cast of the latest installment.

Scream 5 will be hitting cinemas on Thursday and, honestly, it might just be our most anticipated film of 2022 (so far).

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

11 January 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Scream
Drew Barrymore
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Scream
Drew Barrymore
Hit
Entertainment
Scream
Drew Barrymore
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs