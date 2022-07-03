Drake Joins The Backstreet Boys For A Sing-A-Long On Stage

It was a duo made in heaven - The Backstreet Boys and the one and only DRAKE! The Backstreet Boys made that dream duo come to life over the weekend as they invited Drake up onstage with them at their concert.

The guys were performing in Drake's hometown of Toronto, Canada when all of a sudden, they welcomed him on stage to perform 'I Want It That Way'.

According to those at the concert, Drake said to the crowd "At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing (the Backstreet Boys), and she asked me if I would dance with her. It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool."

